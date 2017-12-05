Hauschka made a 49-yard field goal en route to three points in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots.

Hauschka was only presented with one scoring opportunity due to the Bills' latest poor offensive performance. The veteran's production has fluctuated greatly this season, as he's gone for four or fewer points five times and 10 or more six times.

