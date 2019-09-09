Hauschka made his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.

Hauschka made only three of five field goals in the preseason but nonetheless received a two-year extension in late August, and he looked just fine in Sunday's season opener. The 34-year-old's only field goal Sunday came from 43 yards. The Giants await the Bills in Week 2 after surrendering 35 points to the Cowboys.