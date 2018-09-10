Hauschka converted one of two field goals in Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens.

Hauschka's single field goal accounted for all of Buffalo's points in the season opener. The veteran kicker made a 35-yarder and missed a 52-yard attempt. Even though he's one of the league's most accurate kickers, Hauschka may not be a reliable fantasy option in 2018 attached to Buffalo's struggling offense.