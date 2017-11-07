Hauschka did not attempt a field goal but did convert all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 34-21 loss to the Jets.

Hauschka's only involvement came after each of Buffalo's three touchdowns. It marked the first game in which he didn't attempt a field goal this season, breaking his streak of five straight outings with double-digit points.

