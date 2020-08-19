Hauschka saw the bulk of the kicking duties in Tuesday's practice after rookie Tyler Bass was given more looks Monday. Hauschka made six of seven field-goal attempts with a long from about 53 yards, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

While we don't know the exact conditions, Bass mad six of nine Monday. He's being allowed to compete with Hauschka for the job, but the veteran was more accurate through the first significant look and will need to be clearly outmatched if the rookie is going to take his job. So far, so good for Hauschka, who had a rough 2019 season but finished in strong fashion in tough conditions over the last several games.