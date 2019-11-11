Hauschka missed both of his field-goal tries during Sunday's loss to the Browns, a short one from 34 yards and a game-tying attempt from 53 yards out on the Bills' last-minute drive.

Hauschka did make both of his extra-points tries, but this was not one of his better days as a pro and the misses cost his team the game. While his 62 percent rate on field goals isn't getting the job done, Hauschka -- who's in his third season with the team -- has built up quite a bit of cred with coach Sean McDermott, who gave his veteran kicker a vote of confidence following the game. Next week's game in Miami looks like one of the last weather-friendly games left on the Bills' schedule.