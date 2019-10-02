Hauschka missed one of his two field-goal attempts but made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Patriots.

Hauschka converted from 46 yards on his first kick, but went wide left on a 49-yarder as the first-half clock expired. The veteran has now missed a field goal in back-to-back games, restricting him to 20 points on the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories