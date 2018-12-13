Hauschka (back) did not kick in practice Thursday for the second straight day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "We're still waiting," coach Sean McDermott said following the session.

Hauschka took a shot as both teams were chasing after a blocked field goal during Sunday's loss to the Jets, a hit the Bills have been complaining about all week. McDermott -- who hasn't brought in another placekicker yet -- still feels his veteran will be able to go Sunday against the Lions, though some form of kicking it around Friday would go a long way toward that belief.