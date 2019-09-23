Hauschka made two of three field-goal attempts and converted his only extra-point try during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.

Hauschka's first miss of the season came on a 62-yard field-goal try at the end of the second quarter. The veteran kicker boasts reliable accuracy, but Buffalo's offense doesn't always provide him with enough opportunities to be a top fantasy option.

