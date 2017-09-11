Hauschka missed a 46-yard field goal and converted all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Jets.

Hauschka's miss came midway through the second quarter and he pulled it wide left. A miss from that distance isn't the end of of the world, but hurts a bit more considering it was the 32-year-old's lone attempt of the afternoon. Hauschka will look to bounce back as the Bills face the Panthers in Week 2.