Hauschka made two of three field goals and two of three extra points in Thursday's 26-15 win over the Cowboys.

Hauschka was good from 26 and 41 yards, but he failed to make a 50-yarder. The veteran kicker has struggled from 50 and beyond this year with just one conversion on five attempts, but he's been superb from within, drilling 14 of 16. Hauschka will look to get back on track against the Ravens, who haven't allowed more than 20 points since Week 5.