Hauschka made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Accuracy hasn't been an issue for Hauschka all season, as he's posted an impressive 88 percent mark on field goals while being true on all 27 of his extra-point tries. Given that he kicks in a windy outdoor stadium, that's about as good as can be expected. But game context has really dinged Hauschka's value lately, as he's had zero or one attempts in six of the last seven games. As accurate as he's been, Hauschka's 96 points sit 17th among kickers, and things won't get any easier this week with a road game at New England.