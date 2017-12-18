Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Modest Week 15 output
Hauschka made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Accuracy hasn't been an issue for Hauschka all season, as he's posted an impressive 88 percent mark on field goals while being true on all 27 of his extra-point tries. Given that he kicks in a windy outdoor stadium, that's about as good as can be expected. But game context has really dinged Hauschka's value lately, as he's had zero or one attempts in six of the last seven games. As accurate as he's been, Hauschka's 96 points sit 17th among kickers, and things won't get any easier this week with a road game at New England.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.