Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Nails all four kicks
Hauschka connected on two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Broncos.
Hauschka disappointed by missing two field goals in a 19-16 loss to the Browns in Week 10, only to bounce back over the last two games by drilling all five field goals and six extra points. The veteran kicker still rings up at a career worse 13-for-18 (72 percent), and he's made just one kick over 50 yards on four tries. The Bills travel to Dallas on Thursday, so Hauschka should benefit from the dome environment for the first time this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...