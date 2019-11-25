Hauschka connected on two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Broncos.

Hauschka disappointed by missing two field goals in a 19-16 loss to the Browns in Week 10, only to bounce back over the last two games by drilling all five field goals and six extra points. The veteran kicker still rings up at a career worse 13-for-18 (72 percent), and he's made just one kick over 50 yards on four tries. The Bills travel to Dallas on Thursday, so Hauschka should benefit from the dome environment for the first time this year.