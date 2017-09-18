Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Nails lone FG attempt Sunday
Hauschka recorded the Bills only three points in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
After missing a 46-yard field goal, his lone attempt, in the team's season opener, Hauschka converted on a 45-yard kick in Week 2. He is now 1-of-2 on the season and will look for more opportunities in Sunday's contest against Broncos.
