Play

Hauschka recorded the Bills only three points in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

After missing a 46-yard field goal, his lone attempt, in the team's season opener, Hauschka converted on a 45-yard kick in Week 2. He is now 1-of-2 on the season and will look for more opportunities in Sunday's contest against Broncos.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories