Hauschka didn't attempt a field goal, though he did convert both PATs in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions.

Hauschka entered Sunday's game dealing with a hip issue, and while it didn't seem to bother him on his PAT attempts, the Bills did forgo a couple of makable field-goal attempts while choosing to go for it on fourth down. The veteran kicker is 20-for-24 on field goals this season, and he'll look to finish strong against the Patriots and Dolphins in Weeks 16 and 17.