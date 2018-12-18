Bills' Stephen Hauschka: No field-goal opportunities
Hauschka didn't attempt a field goal, though he did convert both PATs in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions.
Hauschka entered Sunday's game dealing with a hip issue, and while it didn't seem to bother him on his PAT attempts, the Bills did forgo a couple of makable field-goal attempts while choosing to go for it on fourth down. The veteran kicker is 20-for-24 on field goals this season, and he'll look to finish strong against the Patriots and Dolphins in Weeks 16 and 17.
