Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Not to blame for wild-card loss
Hauschka made all four of his field-goal attempts -- from 40, 40 38 and 47 yards -- and his only extra-point try during Saturday's overtime wild-card loss to the Texans.
Plain and simple, the Bills choked this game away after building a 16-0 lead, but if it wasn't for Hauschka there wouldn't have even been an extra period. Starting in Week 14, Hauschka has been perfect on all of his kicks (15 field-goal tries and six extra-point attempts), so whatever was affecting his normal accuracy earlier in the season has dissipated, while the 47-yarder to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation was incredibly clutch. Given his long track record in the NFL and standing with the Bills, he's almost certain to enter the 2020 season as the camp favorite.
