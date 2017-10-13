Hauschka made all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Buffalo's Week 5 loss at Cincinnati.

The offseason signee has been marvelous in his time with the Bills, missing his first attempt of the season and then banging home 11 straight field goals -- including a 4-for-4 mark from 50-plus -- to go with his 8-for-8 on extra points. Buffalo is one of the worst locales to kick and the weather is certainly worse in November and December vs. early fall, but Hausch Money seems to have the leg and experience to overcome some of those issues, as evidenced by his performance in an awful rain in Cincy. With Buffalo's offense not having many red-zone threats, it's conceivable he remains a top-15 kicker (he's currently eighth in kicker scoring), even while kicking for one of the league's worst offenses.