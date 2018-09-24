Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect again in Week 3
Hauschka made both of his field goal attempts for 30 and 50 yards and three extra point attempts in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
The Bills were once again able to move the ball effectively in Sunday's shocking win over the Vikings and Hauschka benefitted from it. It's yet to be seen whether Buffalo has actually found a rhythm or not offensively with rookie Josh Allen under center, but as long as the team is able to move the ball down the field, the kicker is a legitimate fantasy asset.
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect in Week 2•
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Makes one of two field goals•
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Set for another season•
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Victim of Bills' struggling offense•
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores 10 points•
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Modest Week 15 output•
