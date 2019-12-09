Play

Hauschka connected on all three field goals in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Hauschka has drilled his last nine kicks under 50 yards by converting tries from 36, 47 and 48 yards. The 34-year-old is having a tough year overall, however, as he's made 18 of 24 tries (75 percent). He'll look to keep up his recent success against the Steelers in Week 15.

