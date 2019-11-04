Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect in expected win
Hauschka made his only field-goal attempt -- a 42-yarder -- and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over Washington.
Volume has been an issue for Hauschka as the Bills continue to look for more offensive pop under second-year quarterback Josh Allen, with Hausch Money having zero or one attempts in three of the last four games. And while the Bills have had trouble scoring, making matters worse is that they've been incredibly effective when they have reached the red zone, converting an eye-popping 15 out of 21 red-zone trips into touchdowns. Hauschka's 39 points on the season currently puts him 26th among all kickers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...