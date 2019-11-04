Hauschka made his only field-goal attempt -- a 42-yarder -- and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over Washington.

Volume has been an issue for Hauschka as the Bills continue to look for more offensive pop under second-year quarterback Josh Allen, with Hausch Money having zero or one attempts in three of the last four games. And while the Bills have had trouble scoring, making matters worse is that they've been incredibly effective when they have reached the red zone, converting an eye-popping 15 out of 21 red-zone trips into touchdowns. Hauschka's 39 points on the season currently puts him 26th among all kickers.