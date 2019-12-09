Hauschka made all three of his field-goal attempts -- from 36 yards, 47 and 48 -- in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He did not have an extra-point try.

The Bills needed to go for two on their only touchdown, but Hauschka was the beneficiary of his team having trouble finishing off drives against a tough opponent, nailing all three of his tries. Hauschka took the blame for a close loss to Cleveland in Week 10, but he's made 10 of 11 since then, including two longer attempts Sunday. The veteran may have figured things out after a prolonged rough stretch this season, but we'll note the Bills finish at Pittsburgh and at New England before finishing with a possible rough-weather home game against the Jets.