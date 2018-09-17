Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect in Week 2
Hauschka made both field-goal attempts -- a 43-yarder and a 40-yarder -- and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
This was much better output after Hauschka watched his offense struggle all game in the opener against the Ravens and ended up with just three points. Hausch Money is about as accurate as they come this side of Justin Tucker, but we can't hide the fact he's with an offense that may struggle this season, one with a rookie quarterback that faces severe road tests in Minnesota and Green Bay the next two weeks.
