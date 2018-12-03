Hauschka made one of two field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Hauschka had not missed a kick since Week 1, so his inaccurate outing Week 13 was something of a surprise. The 33-year-old will look to bounce back against the Jets on Sunday, but his lack of reliable volume in Buffalo's offense makes him an untrustworthy fantasy option.

