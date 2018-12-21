Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Ready for New England
Hauschka (hip) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at New England.
The Bills never seemed worried about their kicker being ready to go, especially after he worked through the injury in last week's win over the Lions. That said, there are plenty of better options than a guy kicking for a heavy underdog in December weather against a team that typically dominates home games.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Back to full practice•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: No field-goal opportunities•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Avoids inactive list•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Trending up for Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...