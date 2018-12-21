Hauschka (hip) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at New England.

The Bills never seemed worried about their kicker being ready to go, especially after he worked through the injury in last week's win over the Lions. That said, there are plenty of better options than a guy kicking for a heavy underdog in December weather against a team that typically dominates home games.

