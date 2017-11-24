Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Ready for Sunday's contest
Hauschka (hip) was a full practice participant Friday and will play Sunday against the Chiefs.
Hauschka needed a pair of limited practices this week, but he's good to go for Sunday. He only has two missed field goals this season -- both over 40 yards. However, the veteran kicker has been lights out from beyond 50 yards, drilling all six of his attempts, and each of his last 13 attempts dating back to 2015.
