Hauschka missed his only field-goal attempt Thursday against the Colts, a 34-yard attempt.

Hauschka also barely snuck in an extra-point try while going 2-for-2 on PATs for the night. He's been a staple for the Bills the last two seasons, but after struggling badly down the stretch in 2018 -- he missed at least one field-goal try in the last four games he had an attempt -- he should probably start showing more consistency if he wants to remain a no-brainer decision for coach Sean McDermott again. Chase McLaughlin is in camp, and while the rookie doesn't pose much of a threat, you never know if Hauschka keeps missing,

