Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores seven points
Hauschka made both his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.
Hauschka converted from 23 and 52 yards on his field-goal efforts. The veteran's season tally now sits at 34 points ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.
