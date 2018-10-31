Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores six points
Hauschka made both his field-goal attempts in Monday night's 25-6 loss to the Patriots.
Hauschka converted from 51 and 47 yards, giving Buffalo its only points of the contest. Amid a struggling offense, Hauschka has managed just 43 points through eight games, yet has missed only one of his 20 total attempts.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Little opportunity for success•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores seven points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Flips scoreboard with game-winner•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Barely sees field•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect again in Week 3•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Tate to Eagles: Who benefits?
Golden Tate is a Philadelphia Eagle. Who benefits from this deal in Fantasy?
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....