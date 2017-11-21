Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores six points
Hauschka converted his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries en route to six points in Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers.
Hauschka's six points marked his most over the past three games, a stretch that follows him scoring double figures in five straight. While that evidences Buffalo's recent offensive struggles, which were a big storyline Sunday, Hauschka's 76 points barely sit outside the top 10 league-wide.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Avoids designation for Week 11•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Should kick Sunday•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Unable to kick Thursday•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Totals four points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Makes three extra points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Converts all six kicks Sunday•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.