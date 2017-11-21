Hauschka converted his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries en route to six points in Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers.

Hauschka's six points marked his most over the past three games, a stretch that follows him scoring double figures in five straight. While that evidences Buffalo's recent offensive struggles, which were a big storyline Sunday, Hauschka's 76 points barely sit outside the top 10 league-wide.