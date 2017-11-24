Hauschka (hip) was limited for the second straight practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Hauschka was rested last week with the issue as well and still played in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. His one field-goal attempt may have been the highlight of the game for the pummeled Bills, as his 50-yarder set a league record for most consecutive field-goal makes from 50-plus (13). It also means his leg can't be bothering him all that much, as it seems to be more of a team playing it smart with a reliable veteran.