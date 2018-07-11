Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Set for another season
Hauschka is locked in as the Bills' kicker heading into training camp, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
Hauschka was excellent in his first season with the Bills in 2017, converting all of his PATs and short field goals while knocking down seven of nine attempts from 40-to-49 yards and seven of nine tries from 50 yards and longer. He ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time list for career field-goal percentage, but his talent may be wasted on a team with a talent-deficient offense. The 33-year-old belongs on the waiver wire in the vast majority of leagues.
