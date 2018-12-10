Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Shaken up in Week 14
Hauschka suffered an injury to his lower back and pelvis following a hit on a blocked field goal in Sunday's loss to the Jets, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "I was doing my best just to get my foot on the ball," Hauschka said. "It definitely stiffened up my body."
Hauschka says he's pretty sore and will have a better idea on the severity of the injury when he wakes up Monday and sees how he feels, which is likely to be followed by some evaluation by the team.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Poor showing in loss•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Another perfect outing•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Best 2018 scoring output•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Converts only attempt•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores six points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Little opportunity for success•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14