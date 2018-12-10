Hauschka suffered an injury to his lower back and pelvis following a hit on a blocked field goal in Sunday's loss to the Jets, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "I was doing my best just to get my foot on the ball," Hauschka said. "It definitely stiffened up my body."

Hauschka says he's pretty sore and will have a better idea on the severity of the injury when he wakes up Monday and sees how he feels, which is likely to be followed by some evaluation by the team.