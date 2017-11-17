Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Should kick Sunday
Coach Sean McDermott said Friday said Hauschka, who sat out Thursday's practice with right hip soreness, should play Sunday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
We imagine that means Hauschka will kick during Friday's session, so even if he ends up with a questionable status it sounds like the veteran will be good to kick in a nice climate Sunday as the Bills travel to face the Chargers. It's worth checking back on, though, given the late-afternoon start.
