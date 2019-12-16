Play

Hauschka made a 36-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Steelers.

Hauschka connected on every try for a second straight week, and he's made his last seven field goals from within 40 yards. The 34-year-old kicker is trying to get his numbers up, though, as he's made 19 of 25 kicks (76 percent) this year, which is his worst rate since the 2009 campaign. The Bills travel to New England in Week 16.

