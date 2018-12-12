Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Spectator for practice
Hauschka (back) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Coach Sean McDermott is labeling Hauschka as day to day while the kicker recovers from a sore back, which stems from a hit he took on a blocked field goal during Sunday's loss to the Jets. While Hauschka is still hurting a bit, McDermott said he's confident the 33-year-old will be ready to play in advance of the Week 15 game against the Lions, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic. Unless the Bills add another kicker to the roster at some point before the weekend, there won't be any reason to view McDermott's optimism with any skepticism.
