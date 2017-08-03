Hauschka has been consistent throughout camp so far and has been easily making long-distance kicks as well, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

There's really no competition for him either. The Bills brought in Austin Rehkow, a standout at Idaho, for camp but the team has recently said he's only in the competition for punting even though the rookie is being spread around other kicking situations to fulfill practice needs. Hauschka's job is just about as secure as any kicker out there entering the season.