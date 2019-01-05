Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Stifled by rebuilding offense
Hauschka finished the season making only 22 of 28 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points.
Hauschka finished No. 18 among all kickers in standard fantasy scoring, but that's not all that strong considering a number of teams had midseason kicker switches. The 78.6 percent field-goal success rate was the worst Hauschka's posted since the 2009 season, as he was stifled by a team that spent a good part of the season unable to move the ball, a shuffling of holders, and a hip injury. It'd be highly unlikely the Bills move on from him, as he as great for the team in 2017 and some of the issues in 2018 were out of his control. With Josh Allen heading into his second year and the Bills having all kinds of cap money to continue rebuilding the offense (and perhaps a more stable situation for his holder), things should be on the upswing for the veteran kicker heading into 2019.
