Hauschka made two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to New England.

Hauschka has been dealing with a hip injury the past couple weeks but has played through the issue. He's missed a couple kicks between 40 and 49 yards the past three weeks after being perfect from that range for a majority of the season. He's hitting a career-low 81 percent on field goals this season (22-for-27), which could in part be due to his hip injury. He'll look to finish the year strong against the Dolphins in Week 17.