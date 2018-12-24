Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Tallies six points in loss
Hauschka made two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to New England.
Hauschka has been dealing with a hip injury the past couple weeks but has played through the issue. He's missed a couple kicks between 40 and 49 yards the past three weeks after being perfect from that range for a majority of the season. He's hitting a career-low 81 percent on field goals this season (22-for-27), which could in part be due to his hip injury. He'll look to finish the year strong against the Dolphins in Week 17.
