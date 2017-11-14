Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Totals four points
Hauschka converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point try en route to four points in Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints.
Hauschka's stock was hurt by the Bills' struggles offensively. Following five straight double-digit outputs, he's now totaled just seven points over the last two weeks.
