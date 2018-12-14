Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Trending up for Week 15
Hauschka (back) will get "re-acclimated" at Friday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site, and should be fine for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Hauschka isn't a great kicking option as he ranks just 21st in standard scoring, but at least the Buffalo offense has finally started moving the ball better and the weather isn't supposed to be so December lousy.
