The Bills selected Parker in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

After trading back and eventually out of the first round three times Thursday, the Bills addressed the defensive side of the ball with their first pick of the draft by selecting Parker. The Clemson product had his best season as a sophomore in 2024, when he posted 57 total tackles, including 11.0 sacks, and six forced fumbles across 14 games. Parker's numbers dipped noticeably in 2025, but he still finished his three-year college career with more tackles for a loss (41.5) than games played (39). He found success at Clemson for his combination of motor, power and speed, though that will be something he'll need to work on to adjust to NFL-level blocking. Parker joins a Bills pass-rush group that's headlined by Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.