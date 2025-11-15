default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Bills activated Sanders (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, though he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

The rookie second-rounder is poised to return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury, though he may not be officially cleared for Sunday's contest until he goes through pregame warmups. Sanders' return would result in a slight decrease in rotational snaps at defensive tackle for Larry Ogunjobi and Jordan Phillips.

More News