The Bills activated Sanders (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, though he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

The rookie second-rounder is poised to return from a five-game absence due to a knee injury, though he may not be officially cleared for Sunday's contest until he goes through pregame warmups. Sanders' return would result in a slight decrease in rotational snaps at defensive tackle for Larry Ogunjobi and Jordan Phillips.