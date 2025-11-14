Bills' T.J. Sanders: Could return Sunday
Sanders (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
The South Carolina product was designated to return from the injured reserve list Tuesday, and following a week of full practice sessions, he's got a chance to play Sunday. However, Sanders must still be activated to the Bills' active roster in order to suit up in Week 11. If active, he'll likely operate as one of Buffalo's top interior defensive lineman.