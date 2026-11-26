Sanders (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.

Sanders logged three consecutive limited sessions during Week 12 prep. The defensive tackle missed the Bills' Week 11 win over the Dolphins due to his shoulder injury and appears to be a game-time decision for Thursday's primetime showdown with the Chiefs. If Sanders must miss consecutive games, DeWayne Carter will likely start at defensive end alongside Deone Walker and Ed Oliver in the Bills' 3-4 defensive front.