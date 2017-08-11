Yates, who entered Thursday's preseason game after starter Tyrod Taylor departed, completed six of 11 attempts for 48 yards. He didn't have a touchdown or interception, and finished with a 65.7 rating.

Yates is firmly ahead of No. 3 Nathan Peterman, a rookie, but Peterman did outperform him in this one. Then again, Peterman probably was going against lesser Vikings defenders since it was the end of the game. Unless Yates gets badly beaten in the remaining preseason games, he'll start the season as the team's No. 2 quarterback.