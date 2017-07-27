Bills' T.J. Yates: One less man to beat
The Bills traded Cardale Jones to the Chargers on Wednesday, leaving just Yates and Nathan Peterman as the quarterbacks in camp behind starter Tyrod Taylor.
Yates was always expected to be the team's No. 2 as the Bills enter training camp, but with a new coaching staff in town he also wasn't guaranteed to leave camp that way either. Now, however, the Bills seem set with their three guys, and Yates will only have to hold off Peterman to hold the backup job heading into the regular season.
