Yeldon (back) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Yeldon failed to practice all last week with the back issue before being ruled out of Week 9, so it appears he's on track to return to the lineup, that is, if the Bills decide to suit up an extra running back. The Alabama product has seen a limited role this season, rushing for just 70 yards on 10 carries and adding a touchdown catch for 22 yards. Yeldon has a better chance of getting the call Sunday if fellow running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) has to miss a second straight game.