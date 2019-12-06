Play

After missing Thursday's practice due to an illness, Yeldon is back on the practice field Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Yeldon has been a healthy inactive since Week 5, so there's no guarantee he'll suit up for Week 14, as the Bills seem content with Devin Singletary and Frank Gore at running back, Patrick DiMarco at fullback, and Senorise Perry on special teams.

