Bills' T.J. Yeldon: DNP to start practice week
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 4, 2020
at
3:43 pm ET 1 min read
Yeldon missed Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Yeldon was scratched for Sunday's win against the Patriots due to the issue, though he's often a healthy inactive anyway. The veteran has carried the ball just 10 times in 2020, while the only pass he's caught did go for a touchdown.
