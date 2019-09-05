Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Yeldon would have a role in the Bills' game plan Sunday against the Jets, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Daboll didn't offer many specifics on nature or extent of Yeldon's involvement Week 1, other than noting that the former Jaguar along with Frank Gore and rookie Devin Singletary would have their roles determined based on what they're able to do a "week-to-week basis." While Gore and Singletary still look like the better bets to lead the Bills in snaps and touches in the season opener, Yeldon's prospects have undoubtedly brightened following the recent release of LeSean McCoy. For now, Yeldon at least looks like the preferred pass-catching back of the trio. Singletary only nabbed six receptions in his final season at Florida Atlantic, while Gore mainly acts as an early down chain mover on the ground at this stage of his career.